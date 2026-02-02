Caviro Group relaunches Tavernello with a new national campaign for its iconic brand

“It’s not beautiful what is beautiful, but how beautiful Tavernello is!” These are the words of a master of comedy like Nino Frassica, the new voice and face of Tavernello relaunch campaign, on air from February 1st across all major national broadcasters and digital platforms. The goal is to highlight what is, in its own way, an iconic Italian wine, the best-selling tricolor brand in the world and a symbol of Caviro, Italy largest wine cooperative, with over 36,000 hectares of vineyards (a turnover of 351 million euros in 2025 and production of 150 million liters sold in 90 international markets. Through Tavernello, the Caviro Group represents the entire Italian wine supply chain: 100% Italian grapes produced by 11,500 vine growers across 8 regions, from the Alps to the volcanoes).

“Thanks to a long-standing presence in the Italian and international markets, as a pioneer of the iconic Tetra Pak Brick designed in 1983, and with a wide range of products and formats, from still and sparkling wines to the recent Spritz launches, Tavernello is now ready for a new era with a renewed brand identity: pop, contemporary, spontaneous. New packaging, an importany omnichannel campaign, in-store activations across the country, and an exceptional testimonial, Nino Frassica shift gears. The aim? To strengthen its positioning as a quality everyday wine - consistent as always - versatile, accessible, environmentally respectful, and to solidify its current consumer base while speaking to new consumers with a more dynamic approach and a smart, inclusive, uncomplicated language”, explains a note of the Group.

“The wine market is going through a deep transformation: language, values, and consumption patterns are changing. Representing 9% of the grapes produced in the country - underlines Giampaolo Bassetti, dg of the Caviro Group - we have responsibilities not only towards our cooperative model, but also towards the future of Italian viticulture. This is why we chose to invest in renewing our most iconic product, Tavernello, which has always been able to anticipate trends. An authentic wine, far from the clichés which over the years have distanced many people from wine - due to cultural or price barriers - and designed to capture new consumption moments, increasingly more informal and light. It is important that consumers know that the quality has remained unchanged and that they understand the origins of this wine. Behind Tavernello, there are the 11,500 vine growers of the Caviro supply chain: we wanted to give them space and value in the project and on the Brick”.

“The new era of Tavernello, therefore, explains Caviro, “starts with the new “Prisma” format - already available in stores - a modern evolution of the historic Brick, updating its lines without compromising its identity and maintaining the same advantages, including preserving the wine organoleptic properties. A contemporary, sleek, and handy shape, able to speak a new language while remaining instantly recognizable. A tradition that doesn’t stop, but transforms to stay relevant and give new life to the shelf”. At the center, also visually, under the banner of “I nostri Viticoltori” - “Our Growers”, graphic illustrations celebrate the community of growers and the essence of Tavernello: passion and quality. Each pack tells a complete story through original illustrations expressing values like diversity, conviviality, and the simple sharing of a moment. Sustainability also plays a central role: “nothing from wine goes to waste” highlighting Caviro Group national and international commitment as a pioneer of the circular economy model “Dalla Vigna alla Vigna” - “From Vine to Vine”, a virtuous cycle which eliminates the concept of waste starting from the vineyard, where every raw material is considered a valuable resource, processed and transformed into a new natural ingredient.

And so, with the slogan “it’s not beautiful what is beautiful, but how beautiful Tavernello is!”, voiced by Nino Frassica, the new omnichannel campaign is on air from February 1st and will run through the summer, with 30’’ and 15’’ TV spots in which the beloved comedian and actor brings the new Tavernello to the table, the true star of the campaign, and reveals the secrets of the first Italian wine brand consumed worldwide. The campaign includes coverage of all major national networks, as well as a strong digital presence, particularly on YouTube and social media with short videos and entertaining reels in line with the brand’s light and convivial tone of voice.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift: Tavernello is no longer just a brand, but a symbol of authentic conviviality. A step forward for the brand and for the entire segment, with the goal of restoring the cultural and social value of Italian wine, bringing it back to the center of everyday relationships. Tavernello is inclusion, simplicity, sharing. The collaboration with Nino Frassica allows us to narrate this universe with an immediate, human language capable of forging an even stronger bond with people. But Tavernello new era is only beginning: further product innovations will be announced in the coming months”, declared Anja Nachtwey, Marketing & Communication Director at Caviro. The campaign will also feature a series of local activations “aimed at letting people taste Tavernello and at challenging prejudices: many times it is judged, but never tasted”.

Copyright © 2000/2026