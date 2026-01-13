EU Agriculture Commission gives green light to “Wine Package”: only plenary approval remains

A new step forward awaits the final vote, expected in the next plenary session of the European Parliament, which will confirm its approval. The process of the “Wine Package” continues, a measure aimed at projecting the sector, currently facing one of its greatest crises, into the future. After the provisional agreement between the Council and the European Parliament and the green light from the Special Committee on Agriculture, yesterday, in Brussels, the Agriculture Committee unanimously gave its approval, a necessary step before the definitive vote by the entire Eurochamber in February.

The “Wine Package”, as previously explained by WineNews, encompasses eight main points, and, therefore, better alignment between production and supply, greater climate resilience, simplified and harmonized labeling, wine tourism, designations for No-Lo wines, flexibility in exports, and aromatized wines, all to address challenges such as demographic changes, new consumption models, climate pressures, and market uncertainties. Among the objectives of the December agreement, there is an improved alignment between production and demand, allowing Member States to support measures such as uprooting excess vineyards.

Among the innovations, the removal of the expiration date for the planting rights regime, replaced by a 10-year review period. For climate resilience, countries will be able to increase EU support for climate-related investments. And, still, a simplified and harmonized wine labeling rules, aimed at reducing costs and facilitating cross-border trade; support for wine tourism and new identification methods for “No-Lo” wines. The agreement specifies that the term “alcohol-free” will apply to products with an alcohol content below 0.5%, while “0.0%” will be used for those below 0.05%. For reduced-alcohol wines (above 0.5% but at least 30% lower than standard alcohol content), the clearer designation “reduced-alcohol” (i.e. "with reduced alcohol level") will replace the previous “alcohol-light”. Another point regards flexibility in exports. Wines intended for export will be exempt from listing ingredients and providing a nutritional declaration for the EU internal market, thus reducing administrative burdens.

Regarding vineyard diseases such as flavescence dorée, activities like monitoring, diagnosis, training, and research will receive additional support. For aromatized wine products, the agreement clarifies that rosé wine can be used as a base for additional regional aromatized wine products, expanding development opportunities.

The agreement was welcomed by industry associations at the time, particularly for strengthening promotion, though with some reservations (as we have written here).

Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, commenting on the vote by the Agriculture Committee, which confirmed the agreement reached unanimously about the Package of measures supporting the wine industry, affirmed how it is a strong signal of attention towards a strategic sector. Thanks to the work carried out by the Committee, there will be more effective measures for managing climate risks and clear rules on new denominations. This will ensure greater stability and transparency for a sector that is a symbol of quality and tradition worldwide. The Meloni Government continues its commitment in Europe to defend the work of our producers so that Italian wine remains a leading player in global markets”.

