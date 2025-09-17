From wine critic to luxury winemaker: the project by Antonio Galloni, Vinous and Asprey

From internationally renowned wine critic to creator of small luxury wine collections: this is the journey of Antonio Galloni and his platform Vinous, which in partnership with Asprey, the iconic London-based luxury brand (mainly known for its jewelry,) launches a series of wines produced in extremely limited quantities (around 600 bottles), personally signed by Galloni and Vinous, which will be distributed by Fine+Rare in the UK and Vinfolio in the United States, both part of the Fine+Rare Group, one of the world’s leading marketplaces for collectible wines, spirits, and experiences. Given Galloni’s deep-rooted connection to Italy, the first release originates from Italy with Cabernet Sauvignon Old Vines 2021 Igt Toscana, blended by Galloni using grapes from historic old vine plots within the legendary Ornellaia estate in Bolgheri, Tuscany. The grapes come exclusively from legendary Vineyard Bellaria, at Ornellaia, described as “an icon of Tuscan winemaking”, now part of the Frescobaldi group (and, founded in 1981 by Lodovico Antinori, who envisioned a world-class estate in the coastal Maremma region of Tuscany to produce Bordeaux-style wines, ed).

“The inspiration for this project - explains, in an exclusive preview to WineNews, wine critic Antonio Galloni - came a few years ago in California, where I created some blends for charity events which were very well received by the audience, so that many of our Vinous readers asked me to make more wines, unique and different from the others. Then, Asprey approached us, with its Asprey Studio, which realizes creative collaborations, especially with artists in jewelry and decorative arts, and, in this way, the project arose. Also the second wine, which will be released later, will also be made in collaboration with a prestigious Italian winery, which we’ll reveal in due time. I have a strong connection to Italy, my parents sold Italian wine, and I’ve been fascinated by it since I was young, and I’m thrilled to showcase the exceptional quality of Italian wine through this project in a slightly different way. I believe that wine world today needs a touch of creativity. And, I’m honored - continues Galloni - to be one of the artists of Asprey Studio, a small group of creative leaders in their respective fields. I have curated a collection of wines that are not only exceptional but also exceptionally rare: each is made from a tiny selection of barriques sourced from the world’s most prestigious estates. Collaborating with Asprey Studio on this initiative is a natural alignment, thanks to our shared commitment to excellence, creativity, and the pursuit of unique experiences”.

The wines of the project bonding Asprey Studios, Vinous, and Antonio Galloni are truly exclusive, both in quantity and price, seen that, how one can read on the website of Asprey dedicated to the project, prices are set at 995dollars for a standard 0.75-liter bottle, 2,195 dollars for a magnum, and 4,495 dollars for a double magnum. But, after all, Galloni still explains, Vinous and Asprey Studios, “in the world of wine, collectors talk about “unicorns”: highly coveted bottles which enthusiasts rarely see and even more rarely get to taste”. As the debut wine of the project, Cabernet Sauvignon Old Vines 2021, is “essentially a pure Cabernet Sauvignon, with just a touch, around 2%, of Petit Verdot”, still, explains to WineNews Antonio Galloni. Who, from a globally acclaimed critic, with Vinous, becomes a signature name in collectible wines.

