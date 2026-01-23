Italian wine among “thousand lights” of the “Big Apple”: Vinitaly.Usa 2026 chooses New York City

The “Big Apple,” the crucible of America cultural and ethnic “melting pot”, the “city which never sleeps”, the “city of a thousand lights”: however you look at it, and however it has been described in songs, literature, cinema, and not only, New York City is one of the world great economic, cultural, and media capitals, a city symbol of the United States, which is the largest wine market in the world and Italy top foreign partner in wine (Italian wine exports totaled 1.5 billion euros in the first 10 months of 2025, slightly down from 2024, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, due to 15% tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, but not only). And, it will be exactly New York City that will host the edition No. 3 of Vinitaly.USA, taking place on October 26th and 27th, 2026, at Pier 36. This decision was made by Veronafiere-Vinitaly and Ita-Italian Trade Agency after two editions in Chicago, as part of what they call a “natural evolution of a project built in phases, maintaining continuity in format, objectives, and positioning”. The choice is tied not only to the city itself but also to the fact that “the State of New York accounts for 6.5% of total wine consumption in the United States, ranking as the third-largest market after California and Texas and as the leading state in the Northeast with 34% of the consumption in the area. It is a territory where wine is an integral part of urban and cultural lifestyle, supported by a strong restaurant presence - 930 Italian restaurants, corresponding to 10.9% of the total - further enhanced today by Unesco recognition of Italian Cooking as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity”.

“Vinitaly.USA 2026 targets producers, consortia, importers, distributors, Ho.Re.Ca. operators, and institutional stakeholders interested in joining a project that prioritizes quality, content, and long-term relationships, contributing concretely to the development of Italian wine in the United States”, underlines Veronafiere president Federico Bricolo.

Chicago, explains Veronafiere, “provided an effective context to launch Vinitaly.USA with a nationally oriented B2b approach. New York now represents a scale-up, building on previous work and strengthening the ability of the event to engage with key decision-making centers in the U.S. wine market without altering its strategic direction. The choice of New York City - one can read in a note - follows a precise market logic. The area concentrates importers, distributors with multi-state coverage, purchasing centers, and restaurant and retail groups active across multiple markets. Decisions made in New York directly influence national commercial strategies, assortments, and price lists, making the city a key hub for anyone operating in the U.S. wine market. In this context, Vinitaly.USA reinforces its role as a reference platform for the entire country”.

“Vinitaly.USA is a project that Ita-Italian Trade Agency - comments president Matteo Zoppas - has supported since its first edition. We have worked extensively on the quality of international operators to ensure and enhance a promotional moment for the product and have focused on developing commercial relationship opportunities. Our goal was to fill the gap created by the absence of a true wine fair in the United States. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting a project which is both timely and concrete, especially at a delicate moment for the wine sector and for the U.S. market, which is currently burdened by tariffs, euro-dollar exchange fluctuations, and more moderate consumer behavior”. Moreover, various analyses show that the profile of buyers active in New York State aligns perfectly with Vinitaly.USA positioning. “These are operators accustomed to working with mid-to-high and premium price ranges, with a strong focus on origin, territorial identity, and product quality—an approach consistent with the distinctive characteristics of Italian wine and with a vision aimed at building long-term value”.

Data confirms this scenario: 37% of high-spending consumers report an annual income of up to 149,000 dollars, and 32% earn over 150,000 dollars; wine consumption is frequent, two to five times a week for 44% of respondents, with an average spend per bottle exceeding 30 dollars for more than half the sample. After Californian wines, Italian wines are the most chosen, surpassing French wines. This is an audience who defines itself as highly interested in wine, knowledgeable, and considers it an important part of daily life.

Therefore, explain the organizers, “the New York edition of Vinitaly.USA fits into Veronafiere broader international strategy, developed in collaboration with Ita-Italian Trade Agency, aimed at securing key markets through integrated promotional initiatives tailored to local dynamics. This strategy complements the promotion of Italian wine with the enhancement of wine tourism through Vinitaly Tourism and the development of quality extra virgin olive oil with Sol Expo, with the aim of systematically supporting supply chains, territories, and made in Italy excellence, strengthening their positioning in high-potential international markets”.

