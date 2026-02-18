Leone de Castris joins “Les Hénokiens”, the association of over 200 years old companies

It brings together only 57 companies from around the world, all sharing a history of over 200 years: the prestigious Salento winery Leone de Castris has joined the French association “Les Hénokiens”, an exclusive club whose membership requirements include at least two centuries of business history, uninterrupted ownership by the same family, and proven financial solidity. Also Guerrieri Rizzardi, a Veneto winery founded in 1678, represents Italian wine in Les Hénokiens, alongside Leone de Castris. And other historic Italian agri-food brands are also part of the group, such as Acetaia Giusti (founded in 1605), the oldest producer of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena; Amarelli (1731), the Calabrian company specializing in licorice, the food group Colussi (1791), Ditta Bortolo Nardini (1779), a renowned grappa distiller, Biscottificio Grondona (1820), a historic confectionery company from Genoa, and the liqueur brand Luxardo (1821), famous for inventing the iconic Maraschino. Garbellotto (founded in 1775) is not a producer, but is closely related to the wine world, being a global leader in the production of barrels, vats, and barriques.

Founded in 1981, “Les Hénokiens” brings together companies operating across diverse sectors - from aeronautics to heavy industry, from trade to services, as well as wine production and publishing - with the aim of promoting cooperation among businesses which share the value of the family enterprise as a solid and long-lasting model, capable of combining tradition and innovation. Starting from January 2026, the historic company headed by Piernicola Leone de Castris is part of this exclusive international group. The admission was formalized in recent weeks by president Alberto Marenghi.

“For our company - affirms Piernicola Leone de Castris - being included in the Hénokiens association path represents an important recognition of our deep and consistent ties to the territory, as well as of our centuries-old production reality, always managed with dedication, rigor, preservation of traditions, and constant attention to innovation for business development which respects our identity as a family enterprise. For us - he adds - research is essential to keep up with the times. However, everything must happen while respecting production traditions in the vineyard and in the cellar, in order to enhance local characteristics and native grape varieties”.

Founded in 1665 by Oronzo Arcangelo Maria Francesco, Count of Lemos, Leone de Castris boasts over 350 years of history and stands as one of the symbols of Puglia and Italian winemaking. After a long period focused on bulk wine production, in 1925 the company began bottling quality wine with its first label, “Moscatello”, a forward-looking choice which marked a strategic turning point. In 1943, the famous “Five Roses”, the first rosé bottled in Italy, arose, while in 1954 the red “Salice” was bottled, a milestone which contributed to the establishment of the “Salice Salentino” DOC in 1976. Today, the company owns about 250 hectares of vineyards and produces Negroamaro, Primitivo, Malvasia, Verdeca, Aleatico, Chardonnay, Sauvignon, Susumaniello, and Fiano, consolidating a winemaking tradition that blends territorial identity, research, and innovation.

With the addition of Leone de Castris, the association members now rise to 57: 16 French, 15 Italian, 10 Japanese, 5 Swiss, 3 German, 2 Austrian, 2 Belgian, 2 Dutch, 1 English, and 1 Portuguese. Among the other Italian members of the association, there are Augustea (founded in 1629), Cartiera Mantovana (1615), Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta (1526), Fratelli Piacenza (1733), Stabilimento Colbachini (1745), and Vitale Barberis Canonico (1663).

