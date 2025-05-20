The best Vermentino of Italy is made in Sardinia: Bèru by Siddùra winery first among 200 labels

The best Vermentino of Italy arrives from Sardinia (and, particularly, from Gallura): Bèru 2022 by Cantina Siddùra conquers the first place, and the Great Golden Medal at National Wine Prize 2025, edition No. 4, dedicated to one of the white vineyards which has always been among the most appreciated ones, thanks also to its versatility. And, which, in view of summer, is ready to live its golden moment among Tuscany and Liguria passing through Sardinia and Puglia in its elective terroirs between sea and coast. Labels are over 200, divided among seven regions, challenging at National Wine Prize of Vermentino, organized by Aps Promo Eventi with the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty. Vermentino Bèru conquers the Great Golden Medal with 96.67 points out of 100, and the first place overall in the classification. A confirmation of excellence after the successes obtained in the last years by the same winery with Maìa and Spèra, awarded with the title of best Vermentino of Italy in decisively selective and authoritative contexts. At the second place, Vermentino Candia dei Colli Apuani by Calevro positions, followed by Vermentino di Sardegna Oghe by Tenute Delogu, by Vermentino di Sardegna Sessantaquattro by Poderi Parpinello, by Vermentino Costa Toscana Sol by Cantina Le Canne di Pucci Luigi, by Vermentino di Gallura Montidimola by Cantina Surrau, by Vermentino di Sardegna Monti by Pedra Majore, by Vermentino Colli di Luni Sarticola by La Baja del Sole Cantine Federici, and by Vermentino Colli di Luni Cavagino by Lunae Bosoni. “A prize which doesn’t make discounts – explains Mario Bonamici, president APS Promo Eventi - where the excellence is recognized only to who reach absolute qualitative levels. A severe selection, carried out according to the rigid ministerial guidelines which awarded only 35% of competing wines with the golden medal”.

The total planted Vermentino surface, in Italy, regards 6,000 hectares. The region where it is mostly cultivated is Sardinia with 4,500 hectares, followed by Tuscany and Liguria. In 2026, Sardinia will host the international edition of the Prize offering a new, and prestigious occasion to celebrate this vineyard.

