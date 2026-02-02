The institutional campaign on wine “reaffirms the prestige of Italian production”

“Through contemporary and authoritative language, the campaign aims to promote a model of consumption based on balance and knowledge, reaffirming the prestige and authenticity of Italian-made products around the world”, not limiting itself “to commercial promotion, but setting itself the goal of presenting wine as a cornerstone of Italian culture, highlighting the indissoluble link between product, landscape, and millennial traditions”. This is the unanimous comment of the organizations of the Italian wine industry - Alleanza Cooperative Agroalimentari, Assoenologi, Cia-Agricoltori Italiani, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Copagri, Federdoc, Federvini, Fivi, and Unione Italiana Vini-Uiv (as reported by WineNews) - at the launch of “Wine is our time - We cultivate what unites us”, the institutional communication campaign on wine by the Ministry of Agriculture, presented today at the Ministry in Rome at the “Wine Supply Chain Table” by the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida (whom we interviewed), broadcast, as he explained, “from February 15 on Rai, on the main national media and also on social media and communication channels closest to young people”.

The sector’s associations “recognize the Ministry’s project as an important step in supporting the supply chain” at a complex time for the sector, amid a difficult global geopolitical scenario, declining consumption, and new consumption patterns that are emerging, especially among new wine enthusiasts. For the “Wine Supply Chain Roundtable”, the initiative promoted by Minister Francesco Lollobrigida “represents a timely and coordinated response by the government to the requests made at the meeting at Palazzo Chigi on August 4, 2025”, which was attended by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Finally, the organizations “confirm their willingness to continue this joint effort, ensuring maximum technical support and expertise to make the communication strategy a tool for growth and protection for all entities that make up the national wine industry”.

