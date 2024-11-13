“Top 100 Wines of the Year” by “Vinous” (Antonio Galloni): the countdown has begun, with much Italy

From Speri to Terlano, from San Leonardo to Galardi, from Tenuta delle Terre Nere to Sottimano, from Piaggia to Sartarelli: these are the names of the Italian wine producers, part of the first “Top 100 Wines of the Year list” by Vinous (guided by Antonio Galloni), which, today, unveiled the positions from No. 100 to No. 61 (and then it will proceed with those from No. 61 to No. 41, and still from No. 20 to No. 11, to conclude with a very long countdown unveiling the first 10 positions a wine a day, ed). And, as in all international classifications, the Italy of wine is well represented, from north to south.

Until now, the “first” Italian wine is San Leonardo 2019 by Tenuta San Leonardo, one of the pearls from Trentino, at position No.67, which precedes, at No.75, Carmignano Riserva 2020 by Piaggia. From the North of Piedmont, No.78 arrives, i.e. Bramaterra 2019 by Le Pianelle, whilst at No.79 there is Amarone delle Valpolicella Classico Sant’Urbano 2019 by Speri. Position No.80 for Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by Il Poggione, whilst at No.85 there is Barbaresco Currà 2021 by Sottimano.

We fly to Sicily for position No.87 with Etna Rosso 2022 Prefillossera La Vigna di Don Peppino Calderara Sottana by Tenuta delle Terre Nere, preceding Igt Toscana Uno 2021 by Tenuta di Carleone, coming from the territory of Chianti Classico. Position No.92 for an icon of the wine of Southern Italy, Terra di Lavoro 2021 by Galardi, of Campania, whilst at No.95 there is one of the labels symbol of South Tyrol, Vorberg Pinot Bianco Riserva 2021 by Terlano. To conclude the list of Italian wines, up to now, there is a classic wine coming from Marche, such as Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2020 by Sartarelli. Waiting to see how the other Italian wine labels will position in the classification, in the next days.

