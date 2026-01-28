Usa, wine market is struggling, but doesn’t collapse. At least for some leaders of the country

That the wine market in the U.S. is not in its most flourishing moment (even though it comes after many consecutive years of growth, as it should be remembered) is an indisputable fact. The general figures say so, such as those from Silicon Valley Bank, and looking at Italy, the most up-to-date Istat data also confirms it, showing a drop in exports (1.5 billion euros for Italian wine exports in the first 10 months of 2025, down -5.6% compared to 2024, according to WineNews analysis). The 15% tariffs on all European goods obviously have an impact, the euro/dollar exchange rate is (perhaps even more) significant, which currently sees the euro stronger than the U.S. dollar. Added to this, there are changes in consumption habits, the rise of health-conscious trends, and not only. Yet, without denying the challenges, the crisis doesn’t appear as severe from the U.S. perspective as it is often portrayed. At least according to leading industry representatives interviewed by WineNews at “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del Vino”, in Turin, an event which brought together the great wines of the region along with many key figures from the global wine trade and journalism, including major distributors and importers such as Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, one of the largest in the U.S., and Della Terra, which specializes in Italian wines, as well as Wine.com, the biggest wine e-commerce platform, and The Kroger, one of the main wine-and-food retail chains in the U.S., with more than 2,700 stores nationwide (our video interviews will be online in the coming days). They look to the future aware of the difficulties and the rapidly shifting context, but with confidence, continuing to invest and emphasizing how this phase can also be an opportunity to tell new stories about Italian wine, which, moreover, in the premium segment and with the most established denominations, doesn’t seem to be facing major difficulties. As explained by Laura DePasquale, senior vicepresident of Sales & Commercial Operations, Artisanal Wine Division at Southern Glazer’s. “It is certainly a complex period, but if the first part of 2025 was difficult because everyone paused to understand what was happening with the tariffs, the second half of the year saw a recovery. And although high-volume wines slowed down, across almost all countries, the fine wines segment actually recorded growth. Particularly, for Italy, the iconic classics performed well, such as Barolo, Barbaresco, Chianti Classico, and the Supertuscans among red wines. There was also strong momentum in white wines, like Vermentino from Bolgheri or higher-end Pinot Grigio from South Tyrol. Beyond Prosecco, which seems “bulletproof”, all sparkling wines grew, including Franciacorta, especially toward the end of the year. Obviously, it is hard to predict what will happen in the coming months. On tariffs, for example, we are all waiting for the Supreme Court ruling on their legitimacy, which keeps being postponed. But, in any case, we can say that the fine wine segment continues to perform well, because, maybe, Americans still want to drink wine and socialize; they may choose to drink fewer bottles, but of higher quality, and I believe that is precisely what is driving the premium segment”. A similar point of view is expressed by Brian Larky, founder of Della Terra, a company specializing in Italian wines and working with estates such as Adami, Marco Felluga, Russiz Superiore, Inama, Cleto Chiarli, Garofoli, La Valentina, Tasca d’Almerita, Surrau, Poliziano, Siro Pacenti, Badia a Coltibuono, Capezzana, Selvapiana, and Vietti, among others. “It is difficult to know how things will develop, everything in the U.S. can change from one day to the next, but we believe in the future, even though it will be quite a challenge. We are investing a lot, including hiring new team members. There are two levels: the well-known denominations, such as Barolo and Brunello di Montalcino, and those that are relatively new to the public, with great diversity and excellent quality/price ratio. Price is becoming increasingly more important, due to tariffs and the euro/dollar exchange rate, but consumers still want to drink, and drink well. They may keep the same spending level but shift to different wines”. A trend also highlighted by Tim Marson, Master of Wine and Category Director at the major e-commerce platform Wine.com. Who explains: “right now, the wine industry as a whole is facing many difficulties, not only Italian wines. But there are also encouraging signs, and sentiment toward Italy remains positive. While from Italy we mostly see red and sparkling wines, interest in fresh, light whites is growing. Italy has an incredible diversity of grape varieties and territories to be explored, and it is well positioned to benefit from today “exploratory mindset” which today wine consumers have. Our average retail bottle price is about 35 dollars, and Italian wines generally fall within this range. Of course, we cover many price categories, but we are increasingly focusing on the higher segments”. A clear indication that the future of the market seems increasingly oriented toward the classic “less but better”. A perspective which arrives from different angles, and reinforced by the words of Jaime De Leon (Kroger): “consumption is slightly down, and No-Lo beverages are part of the picture, so yes, there are challenges. But, there are also many opportunities, and it is essential that everyone, from producers to communicators, invests in consumer education, helping them discover new wines and regions. Looking at Italian wines, white and sparkling wines are taking the lead: Prosecco and Vermentino, but also Trebbiano. Price is an issue, but today the most successful price range is between 15 and 25 dollars”. This set of perspectives paints a picture of an American market facing widely recognized difficulties, but far from collapsing, and one that looks to the future with confidence, also for Italian wine.

Copyright © 2000/2026