Wine tourism: 7 out of 10 tourists in Italy choose wineries for dining and accommodation

Wine tourism in Italy is establishing itself as one of the most dynamic drivers of tourism, with 72% of Italian and foreign wine tourists choosing wineries that offer accommodation, while 68% prefer those with typical cuisine, alongside the classic visits and tastings. The average stay is two nights, increasing during long weekends or themed events, and interest in additional activities is growing: 52% of respondents say they want to enjoy at least one extra experience, such as participating in the grape harvest, cooking classes, walks among the vineyards, or relaxing at a spa or wine resort. 87% of visitors purchase wine directly from the winery, with an average expenditure of €76 per person, often accompanied by other local products. This is according to the IlGolosario Observatory, based on a sample of 1,200 wine tourists, for the new edition of the “IlGolosario Wine Tour” 2025 guide, which lists 1,700 Italian wineries that welcome visitors with offerings beyond wine tasting.

Wine tourists are becoming more knowledgeable, more curious, and more demanding, because “wine tourism is no longer synonymous with “stopping by for a glass” - explain Paolo Massobrio and Marco Gatti, editors of the guide - but rather the desire to enjoy an authentic experience that combines culture, nature, and taste. The success of wineries that invest in hospitality is concrete proof of this”.

Copyright © 2000/2025