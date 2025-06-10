Andrea Bocelli is taking his wines on tour to Napa Valley (an exclusive limited edition)

Andrea Bocelli, one of the most famous tenors in the world, is taking his wines produced at Bocelli1831 winery, from Tuscany to Napa Valley, California, in the name of Made in Italy with great wines and music. The Bocelli family has been producing wines for almost three centuries on its Estate in Lajatico in Tuscany (since 2011, it has decided to expand its production for the first time, by partnering with other producers to manage vineyards and production in additional geographical areas of winemaking excellence, ed.). The exclusive event, “Bocelli’s Weekend in Napa” (June 20-22), includes a VIP dinner, private concerts, a charity auction and the limited edition of a prestigious new wine, “Andrea Bocelli 2023 Sentinel Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon”, in magnum format and autographed by the singer. In the meantime, the beach resort, Alpemare, in Forte dei Marmi, Versilia, which Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti have owned since 2017, has been again named the “Best Beach Italia” 2025. It is an exclusive locale frequented by celebrities, an elegant and discreet luxury, including vintage cabins, designer curtains, excellent dishes - signed by Chef Mirko Caldino - and a very large wine list. The tenor will make his debut in Napa from June 20th to 22nd, a long weekend at the Charles Krug Winery. The event will start with a VIP dinner, in the presence of Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica. The tenor’s wines will be paired to typical Californian dishes, followed by a charity auction to raise funds for the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which the tenor said is to “help people in difficulty due to illness, poverty and social exclusion”. During the weekend, Bocelli will hold two concerts together with the Oakland Symphony Orchestra. The Charles Krug Winery will also host a luxurious "Bocelli Village", including food representing the best of traditional Italian and Napa cuisine, as well as wine tastings from other Californian producers. Tickets to the event start at 200 US dollars, while for those who wish to participate in the charity dinner and auction, tickets start at 3.000 US dollars per person. Bocelli has produced a new wine, exclusively for the Napa event, “Andrea Bocelli 2023 Sentinel Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon”, created by the famous Californian winemaker Russell Bevan. Magnum bottles only, autographed by the tenor.

The Bocelli1831 range includes three wines - Prosecco, TGI Toscana Bianco and TGI Toscana Rosso, produced and distributed in Italy and abroad by Zonin1821. These wines embody the roots of the Bocelli family and of their vision, which began in 1831 and was passed down through the generations, when the family began producing wines on their Estate in Tuscany.

The Alpemare beach resort in Forte dei Marmi, owned by Bocelli and his family, is also 100% Tuscan, and it has again been awarded the “ Best Beach Club Italia” 2025, according of the “ Guida ai migliori Beach Club d’Italia” (the best beach clubs in Italy), second edition. It is the first guide dedicated to the beach club world, and is curated by Andrea Guolo and Tiziana Di Masi. This year, Alpemare tied for first place with Lido Villeggiatura, the beach club at Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea in Taormina. It is elegant and discreetly luxurious, with cabins painted in Tiffany blue, designer tents and exclusive service. You can enjoy lunch or dinner on the beach for a “pieds dans l’eau” experience, order dishes prepared by the excellent Chef Mirko Caldino (the director of Alpemare is Fabio Giannotti; the sommelier is Stefano Giannotti), all rigorously prepared with fresh raw materials (obviously fish first and foremost) from the territory as well as a large and prestigious wine list of products ranging from northern to southern Italy.

The resort boasts 120 tents and two restaurants, Alpemare and Marecalmo. It is an ideal “oasis” in Versilia, the iconic location of Italian summers. Many celebrities who would rather stay away from the spotlights come here to enjoy privacy and top-level service. Famous luxury brands also choose it for their private events . It is a cosmopolitan location, while at the same time it has a strong Versilian flavor. It is enchanting to stay even for one day, as the director of WineNews, Alessandro Regoli did recently for a first-hand exclusive experience together with Andrea Bocelli and famous personalities of the music, cinema and wine worlds.

