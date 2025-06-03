Brunello di Montalcino: Giacomo Bartolommei (Caprili) is the new president of the Consorzio

Giacomo Bartolommei, enologist and export manager of the small but historic Caprili winery, is the new president of the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, the youngest ever in the denomination (33 years old), unanimously appointed today by the board of directors. He will be joined by deputies, Andrea Cortonesi (Uccelliera, who will lead the Technical Commission), Fabio Ratto (Antinori, heading the Institutional Commission) and Bernardino Sani (Argiano, who will coordinate the Promotion Commission).

“For the significant trust placed in me and in the newly elected board members, I would like to thank the members. The large percentage of producers, who were present at the last elections, are a strong message of belonging to the Consortium - said Giacomo Bartolommei, from today, therefore, at the head of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino (which has a budget of 4.5 million euros, ed.) - and the hope, therefore, is that all the companies rediscover in the Consortium an environment conducive to cohesion and common work for the good and development of the territory. The current economic context requires energetic action in terms of promotion and communication”, Bartolommei concluded, stressing that the new team at the helm of the Consortium will face with determination the challenging future that all wine faces, investing in promotion and in the positioning of all the territory’s production, starting with its top brand, Brunello di Montalcino. “Our priority will be twofold: to enhance the prestige of our wines and, to strengthen their perception in the market. At the same time with unaltered determination we will continue to protect our brand and our appellations”, Bartolommei said again.

Born in 1991, Giacomo Bartolommei is now enologist and export manager of Caprili, the family winery founded in 1965 in the southwest of the municipality of Montalcino. After studying Enology and Viticulture at the Ricasoli Technical Agricultural Institute in Siena, he officially joined Caprili in 2016, the year of his first vintage. In 2018, he earned a degree in Economics and Business at the University of Siena. He has been vice president of the Consorzio for the past three years, with Fabrizio Bindocci as president (and who has remained on the current BoD, ed.). The Board of Directors of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino records the entry of Violante Gardini Cinelli Colombini (Casato Prime Donne) on the board following the resignation, for personal reasons, of Andrea Costanti, which occurred after the May 14 elections.

The Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino now unites 214 members, for a protection that extends over a vineyard of more than 4,300 hectares in the area of the municipality of Montalcino (2,100 hectares of Brunello, quotaed since 1997) in favor of four PDOs in the territory (Brunello di Montalcino, Rosso di Montalcino, Moscadello and Sant’Antimo).

Copyright © 2000/2025