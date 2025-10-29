In 10 years, the price of wine in Italy has grown by 7.4%: one of the lowest increases in Europe

Looking at certain figures, buying wine in Turkey is not for everyone. Over 10 years, starting from 2015, the price increase recorded for Bacchus nectar is +1,581.8%: this is undoubtedly due to the extremely high inflation rate of +33.29% in the country (TrendingEconomics data), but also to the taxes imposed on alcoholic beverages by the Turkish government, partly because of the large Muslim population living there. This means that a bottle that costed 1,468 Turkish lira (about 30 euros) in 2015 now costs 24,692 lira (that is 504.90 euros). Within the European Union and the Eurozone, wine prices for consumers have risen the most in Croatia (a land rich in winemaking tradition, especially for white grapes): +92%, and always remaining on the example of the bottle, that one which costed 30 euros in 2015 in the Balkan country now costs 57.60 euros. Bulgaria completes the podium, with its wines becoming increasingly popular (the Plovdiv region was crowned the best wine capital in Europe by “European Best Destinations”), recording an increase of 67%.

And Italy? It is one of the 33 European countries analyzed by the American Association of Wine Economists (Aawe) basing on Federal Reserve Economic Data, where the increase in wine prices for consumers has been among the lowest: +7.4% (with a 30 euros bottle rising to 32.22 euros), higher only than Switzerland (+4.8%), among the states where the product cost has grown the least. In fact, Cyprus and Ireland have even seen prices drop over the past 10 years, by -6.2% and -11%, respectively. Aawe examined the percentage changes in harmonized consumer price indexes for wine based on the 2015 average (not seasonally adjusted) across 33 geographically European countries - Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey - even though many have different trade rules and currencies: not all are EU members, and even among those that are, not all have adopted the euro (such as Denmark, Sweden, and Hungary, for example).

Returning to Italy, looking at the related chart, the peak increase in wine prices over the last 10 years occurred in August 2023 (+11.1%), while the lowest point was in April 2017 when the cost fell by -0.7%. At the start of 2025, it is observed, on the contrary, that wine costed +8.7% in January, dropping to +6.7% in April, rose again to +8.1% in August, and settled in September (latest available Fred data), as said, at +7.4%. Inflation, one of the main causes of rising prices, though not the only one (production costs and raw material price hikes also play a role), is currently at +1.7% in Italy (Istat data), while within the EU, it recorded an annual increase of 2.2% in September 2025 according to Eurostat. Over 10 years, starting from January 2015 and following Aawe study, inflation rose by 2.4% (with the peak at +10.6% in October 2022) affecting all sectors, including wine.

