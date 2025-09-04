Italian National Football Team toasts with “Italian” sparkling wines by 958 Santero

The Italian National Football Team is a heritage shared by all, embracing an entire country. The iconic blue jersey, worn by the finest representatives of Italian football, is also admired by another sector of excellence in Italy, the “wine & food” industry. These two worlds are more alike than one might think, as it is well known that the foundation of sporting success includes healthy nutrition and the careful selection of quality products for the table without forgetting that Italy (with Germany) is the European nation with the highest number of won World Cup, while the agri-food sector has long been the driving force behind Italian exports. And, in this way, on the eve of the important match in Bergamo, where the Azzurri will face Estonia in a World Cup qualifier, and which marks the debut of head coach Gennaro Gattuso (who, to stay on the topic, is also an entrepreneur in the sector of restoration), a new partnership has been announced: 958 Santero becomes a Premium Partner of the Italian National Football Teams.

The meeting between the owners of the Piedmontese sparkling wine company and the Figc leadership, headed by president Gabriele Gravina, took place recently in Coverciano in a warm and friendly atmosphere that also involved coach Gennaro “Rino” Gattuso. “Becoming a Premium Partner of the National Football Teams - explained Gianfranco Santero, president of the Piedmontese wine group - it is an honor for us at 958 Santero and the culmination of a family and business journey that perfectly aligns with the sporting values of loyalty and commitment to a growth-oriented ideal that characterize the National Teams. With 958 Santero sparkling wine, we will toast to the victories of the women and men who, wearing the blue jersey, will elevate the name of Italian football and the many prestigious excellences they represent. Those who say the blue jersey gets under your skin are absolutely right. This applies not only to the players who defend its colors - just about a thousand since 1911 - but also to all Italians who love Azzurri and the values they embody. Football, in particular, has a proud and noble history that mirrors our own family and company history”. 958 Santero will soon produce a special blue-liveried bottle to celebrate the collaboration between the Piedmontese company and the Figc. The slogan chosen to launch the project is “brindiAmo Azzurro” (“Let’s toast to the Azzurri”), described by Gianfranco Santero as “a symbol of love and passion that, with us, also connects our territory to the colors of the blue jersey”.

Figc President Gabriele Gravina stated: “we are happy to welcome 958 Santero to the team of partners of the Azzurri. The interest of such a dynamic brand, which aims to promote the territory and its excellences, is a source of great satisfaction. The Italian National Football Teams are a true platform that facilitates the promotion of made in Italy and its deepest values”.

958 Santero was founded in 1958 by the Santero family, which has winemaking traditions dating back to the early 20th century. The company is based in Santo Stefano Belbo, in the heart of the Unesco World Heritage wine landscapes of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato. It is among the wineries that have preserved and developed Italy’s sparkling wine tradition, which originated in Piedmont in 1865. The hilly area between Cuneo, Asti, and Alessandria is known as the “Sparkling Valley,” with wines and sparkling wines renowned worldwide. Numerous collaborations and partnerships have led the group to support sports teams and projects, always with football at its heart, from labels dedicated to Maradona celebrating Naples’ third won championship, to sponsorships and roles as “official sparkling wine” for Serie A clubs (this year, for example, 958 Santero is the “happy hour partner” of Torino, ed).

Sparkling Wine, but not only: the Italian National Football Team also counts many partners from the “food & beverage” sector: from Acqua Lete, long associated with football; to Esselunga supermarket chain; from iconic Fonzies chips (Mondelēz Group) to Biraghi cheeses; from organic meat producer Fileni to Peroni beer (collectors will remember the “World Cup” labels from Italy’s 2006 victory) up to Di Marco, one of Italy’s leading bakery brands, known for its famous Roman pinsa.

