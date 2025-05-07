Prosecco is the “king” of sparkling wines in the Usa with women leading the sales

A phenomenon called Prosecco. The locomotive and the motor of Italian wine goes strongly also in the Usa, the first market for Italian wine, where women support consumption, and consecrate its success. Therefore, in the Usa, according to Observatory Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv), the “king” of sparkling made in Italy registers an average penetration date of 24% among consumers reaching 28% exactly by female component. According to the analysis carried out by Observatory Uiv on Iwsr data, Prosecco purchases in the first world wine market are made in 6 cases out of 10 by women, who, with an “awareness” at 76% (against 69% of men) demonstrate to know better Italian wine offer. Sparkling wines from Triveneto, particularly, reach a level of notoriety of 48% among women, while they stop at 31% among men.

But, still notes the Observatory, behind “Prosecco phenomenon” in the Usa, which, between January and February, registered a rush to pre-duties stocks (+42% the value of export in the first two months), there is not only the variable of gender. If one looks to the wallet, made in Italy sparkling wines are uncorked, in 65% of cases, consumers earning over 80,000 euros yearly, and more than a fourth of Prosecco-lovers (27%) declare earnings higher than 150,000 dollars. Under the geographical profile, Prosecco-mania crosses Atlantic coast, but also Pacific coast: over the average, consumers from New England, South, and Middle Atlantic, up to Pacific, stand out.

Considering price, in out-of-home, 7 American consumers out of 10 spend more than 20 dollars per liter, while the proportion in off-premise is overturned, where 61% of consumers choose at the shelf products under 20 dollars per liter.

As to consumption, basing on SipSource data, Observatory Uiv notes how Prosecco is, by far, the most purchased Italian wine product in the Usa qith a quota of 33% on the total of made in Italy sales. Prosecco represents, at this point, a third of overall volumes of sparkling wines consumed overseas, thanks to a progressive erosion of quotes at the damage of Us and French sparkling wines.

In terms of export, still explains the Observatory, 2024 closed with expeditions of Prosecco towards the Usa in value growth by 15%, equal to 491 million euros, aided by the fact that the acceleration made by importers and suppliers to anticipate, as much as possible, the fear of duties, and, ensure, as much as possible, continuity in the special bond with consumers.

“In the Usa, Prosecco is symbol of elegance, moderation, and Italian lifestyle – explains responsible Observatory Uiv Carlo Flamini - it is not a case if it is appreciated in all age ranges, with peaks among over 55. But, the real bet, today, is the multiethnical one. Prosecco, up to today, was controlled by white consumers representing almost 80% of market, while it struggles to reach Hispanic, black people, and Asiatic. It is exactly among these ethnicities, increasingly more relevant from a demographic point of view, that we have to recover to lure new enthusiasts. It is about luring effective communication leverages, and promote the demonstrated versatility of made in Italy sparkling wine”.

Copyright © 2000/2025