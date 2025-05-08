Sassicaia and Tignanello among the 20 most sought-after wines of 2025 in the world for Wine Searcher

Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Chateau Mouton Rothschild, Chateau Latour, Chateau Margaux, Petrus, Chateau d’Yquem, Dom Perignon Brut, Chateau Haut-Brion, Tenuta San Guido’s Sassicaia, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru, Chateau Pontet-Canet, Chateau Cheval Blanc, Chateau Lynch-Bages, Chateau Montrose, Opus One, Chateau Cos d'Estournel, Chateau Palmer, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti La Tache Grand Cru Monopole, Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello and Chateau Leoville-Las Cases “Grand Vin de Leoville”: these are the 20 most sought-after wines of 2025, at least so far, according to the “Wine-Searcher” portal, the reference “guide” on the subject of wine research and price comparisons worldwide. What emerges, as always, is a “top 20” that speaks substantially French, and among the few exceptions the colors of Italy stand out thanks to Sassicaia (No. 9), a jewel of Tenuta San Guido and Bolgheri, among the standard-bearers of excellence of the oenological Belpaese and a “classic” in terms of awards and recognition, and Marchesi Antinori’s Tignanello (No. 19), another iconic wine of Italy produced by one of the most important families in the wine world. Opus One, among the Napa Valley references, is the only overseas wine in the ranking.

While it is true that everything changes, from the evolving styles of production to the consumption that increasingly rewards an element such as drinkability, understood as simplicity, freshness and elegance, the most sought-after labels remain, however, always the great classics, the established wines, those with great recognized quality, important values and strong brands, the evergreen “dream” of the great enthusiasts, big spenders and collectors. A “gotha” of absolute prestige the one that goes to make up “The Most Wanted Wines of 2025” by Wine Searcher and that confirms its names (only the positions in the Top 10 change) looking at the previous edition. A list that also tells of how strong the myth of Bordeaux is, dominating the ranking, and of the prestige of some of the most iconic wine territories that, at least with their gems, continue to shine in their own light: from Burgundy to Bordeaux, from Champagne to Tuscany to Napa Valley, California.

