Teatro San Carlo in Naples has its official sparkling wines: Dubl by Tenute Capaldo Group

From Milan Teatro alla Scala, which has been toasting with Bellavista Franciacorta for over 20 years, to the Arena di Verona, where Vinitaly-Veronafiere celebrates Italian wine and whose columns have been “adopted” by producers from Valpolicella and Veneto, Italian wine joins the symbols of our cultural heritage - in this case, opera - to showcase Italian beauty. So much so that, starting from today, Teatro San Carlo in Naples, the oldest opera house in Europe still in operation, has its own official sparkling wine: Dubl, the Campanian Metodo Classico by the Tenute Capaldo - Feudi di San Gregorio Group, which, with a limited edition, marks the beginning of a multi-year collaboration between one of Italian leading wine groups and one of the temples of Italian music united by a shared vision which enhances local identity and the rich Neapolitan culture.

Inaugurated in 1737, Teatro di San Carlo is one of Europe architectural masterpieces, renowned for its perfect acoustics and unparalleled elegance. Its gilded vaults, prestigious red velvets, and iconic boxes bear witness to a long and illustrious history that saw Naples become a cultural capital of the world. The theater, a historic reference point for opera, is the beating heart of Neapolitan musical tradition, a tradition which continues to evolve this season with the “Be Luminous” program.

The Tenute Capaldo - Feudi di San Gregorio Group, historically committed to promoting Campania wine culture - custodian of the so-called “vine patriarchs” in Irpinia and thanks to which the Archaeological Park of Pompeii will once again produce wine as in ancient Roman times - has unveiled the exclusive bottle that will accompany the Teatro San Carlo “Be Luminous” program: a limited edition of 3,000 collectible bottles of the award-winning Metodo Classico Dubl, a pioneer in sparkling wines made from native Southern Italian grapes, a 2017 Millesimato Greco, aged 84 months on the lees, featuring the historic Teatro di San Carlo logo printed on the label in silver ink which captures and reflects light.

A new project in Italy wine world, destined to be repeated over time and to transform the meeting of sparkling wines and music into a unique experience, capable of narrating the magic of Naples this time.

Copyright © 2000/2025