Pasqua arrives in Pantelleria and invests in the wine project of Chanel “Muse”: Carol Bouquet

A very beautiful island, rich in culture and identity, so much so that its traditional agricultural practice, the “alberello pantesco” vine training system, a form of heroic viticulture which demands dedication, effort, respect, and the resilience of wineries that have helped preserve and promote it worldwide, has been recognized as Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage. Pantelleria is truly a “pearl” of the Mediterranean Sea and of Sicilian wine. It is impossible not to fall in love with its ancient charm and vibrant colors, just as happened nearly 20 years ago to an international icon at the height of her career: Carol Bouquet, “muse” model of Chanel in the 1980s and 1990s, and actress in France and Italy with over 40 films to her name, working with masters such as Luis Buñuel, Dino Risi, and Martin Scorsese: in 2002, she purchased a small plot of land, and later acquired the adjacent properties of 60 small owners, turning it into her “buen retiro” and beginning production of her own passito wine. She recognized the potential of the land and decided to become a wine entrepreneur, with the help of enologist Donato Lanati. Today, her dream, arisen from a passion for Italy, is called Sangue d’Oro - a name that perfectly describes Passito di Pantelleria, for the preciousness of its liquid, the result of an extremely complex process. From the beginning, it has received critical acclaim and is produced on a 12-hectare estate, with 3.6 hectares currently planted with Moscato d’Alessandria, Zibibbo, from old vines which are up to 80 years old. A winemaking project but also a cultural one. In 2025, the centennial year of Pasqua Vini, the Verona-based family winery and ambassador of Valpolicella, Veneto, and Italian wine worldwide, decided to invest in this vision. Looking to the future through investments in quality, research, and innovation, Pasqua Vini aims to give new voice, value, and visibility to the “island of wind” through the voice of the same French model and actress, while preserving an extraordinary heritage of Italian winemaking knowledge and a fragile cultural legacy.

Pantelleria, a rugged and imaginative land, guardian of a unique cultural and wine heritage, is increasingly affected by agricultural abandonment and the shrinking of cultivated areas. In the 1970s, 450,000 quintals of grapes were harvested; by the early 2000s, that number had dropped to just 28,000. This is the next challenge for Pasqua Vini, which is launching a new project as part of its centennial celebrations. The winery, founded in 1925 in Valpolicella, has long combined wine, art - another major investment area for the Pasqua family - and vision - from its partnership with Charles Smith, a leading figure in Washington wine, to being named “Emerging Brand of the Year” in the U.S. market with the 2024 “Impact Hot Prospects Award” by M. Shanken Communications, publisher of Wine Spectator. These achievements have been encapsulated in a manifesto: Pasqua House of the Unconventional, now merging with the new venture on Pantelleria. Their approach to wine centers on “Icons” - visionary yet solid expressions consistently praised by wine guides, including the “Tre Bicchieri” awarded by Gambero Rosso to Amarone della Valpolicella Terre di Cariano 2018 Cecilia Beretta - this vision now meets that of the Pantelleria winery, aiming to carry forward an ancestral know-how at risk of being lost, with renewed codes and a future-oriented perspective.

“This project is a small “gem” which fits perfectly into our vision and trajectory of value growth - commented ceo Riccardo Pasqua, alongside his father Umberto (president), and brothers Alessandro (President of Pasqua USA) and Andrea Pasqua, who recently joined Pasqua Vini as Head of Business Development. Andrea is overseeing strategic partnerships and growth plans, including those with Charles Smith and Carole Bouquet, further strengthening the family’s leadership - the beauty of these vineyards, the charm of the island, and the savoir-faire developed by Carole Bouquet over the years make this a unique opportunity for us. Together with Carole, we want to protect, amplify, and give new momentum to this land”. “I’m thrilled to have met the Pasqua family, who understood my project and dream, and want to help it grow - added Carole Bouquet - this passing of the torch also represents a union of intentions, such as preserving a wine jewel of extraordinary value. A new phase of growth and development begins for this wine, as the Pasqua family continues to interpret its excellence with renewed strength but the same spirit as the artisans of Pantelleria”. “I have the extraordinary opportunity to contribute directly to the growth of the family business. As a board member, I have been involved in strategic decisions in recent years. Meanwhile, I have grown professionally, gaining an international perspective through a decade of formative experience with the Lvmh Group” - explained Andrea Pasqua -at Pasqua, we have made significant steps, recognized by the market. My enthusiasm, experience, and dedication are now fully at the company’s service”.

This is a cultural project even before being a business one. It aims to give visibility and opportunity to a unique territory, its winemaking knowledge, and a community who embraces ancient gestures with contemporary courage also through the voice of its founder Carole Bouquet. It’s a technically challenging project because true technology lies in knowing the right moment to harvest and naturally dry the grapes. Pasqua Vini becomes the guardian of this ancient practice, using its distinctive style to tell and promote its strength. Sangue d’Oro Passito di Pantelleria DOC is made from 100% Zibibbo grapes grown in Contrada Serraglia, on terraced vineyards protected from the wind by dry stone walls. The terroir is composed of 70% volcanic rock and 30% clay and limonite. The grapes are hand-picked, selected, and left to dry naturally in the sun and wind for about two to three weeks. After this phase, the dried grapes are brought to the cellar where the winemaking process begins. Wine is aged in stainless steel and then bottled, continuing to tell the story of the beauty of this magical island.

