Difficoltà sì, crollo no. Il mercato Usa del vino italiano, letto da top player negli States

Da “Grandi Langhe e il Piemonte del Vino”, a WineNews, le testimonianze di Laura DePasquale, Senior Vice President, Sales & Commercial Operations, Artisanal Wine Division Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, tra le più grandi realtà del business negli States, Brian Larky, fondatore Dalla Terra, operatore specializzato in vini italiani, Tim Marson, Master of Wine e Category Director del grande portale di e-commerce, Wine.Com, e Jaime De Leon di The Kroger, tra le principali realtà del retail del wine & food in Usa, con oltre 2.700 punti vendita nel Paese.

Copyright © 2000/2026